Authorities investigating robbery at Platte County gas station

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at the Wood Oil gas station off 92 Highway.

The gas station is at 27015 92 Highway, which is near the intersection of 92 Highway and 45 Spur.

The Sheriff’s Office received the call about the robbery around 5:39 P.M. on Saturday afternoon.

Two black men entered the gas station and robbed the clerks and a customer of cash.

One suspect was wearing a black South Pole Athletic hooded sweatshirt and the other suspect was wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect wearing the South Pole sweatshirt was armed with a silver handgun.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects left in a newer-model, grey vehicle believed to be a Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3521 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

