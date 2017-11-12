Olathe man arrested after 20-mile pursuit in Jackson County, KS

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has taken an Olathe man into custody following a near 20-mile vehicle pursuit.

Shortly after 9:30 on Saturday morning, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a gray Honda Civic with Missouri plates near 150th and Q. Road in Jackson County.

The vehicle’s tag was reported to have been stolen out of Blue Springs, Missouri and the car was reported stolen out of Lee Summit, Missouri.

The deputy ordered the driver to shut off the car, and the pursuit began when the driver failed to follow the order and left the scene.

Local agencies helped with the pursuit that led across parts of the Prairie Band Nation, Jackson County, and Holton.

While near the southern side of Holton, the suspect entered the parking entrance of the Banner Creek Animal Clinic and then drove through the yard of a residence.

He again tried to elude law enforcement by driving through a KDOT fence, regaining access to US Highway 75, and driving northbound through Holton.

He then went north of Holton and east, and ended up driving into the Prairie Lake city park.

He went toward the southeast side of the dam, left the road, crashed into a small creek, and came to a stop.

Law enforcement officers then took the driver into custody there at about 10:13 a.m.

The suspect was identified as the alleged driver; Robert Joseph Calisti, a 28-year-old from Olathe.

Calisti is being held in the Jackson County Jail on felony possession of stolen property, felony fleeing and eluding, a number of traffic crimes, and drug charges.

Further charges may be filed.

Two other passengers in the vehicle have not been charged at this time.

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police, Holton Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Aircraft Unit, and the Kickapoo Tribal Police Departments all assisted with the incident.

