Olathe man arrested after 20-mile pursuit in Jackson County, KS

Friends are remembering a married couple killed early on Saturday morning when a wrong-way driver crashed into them.More >
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the road rage shooting that happened in Overland Park on Friday.More >
Independence police are investigating after six patients, which included three children, were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash.More >
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >
Courtney Stensrud and her husband call their fun-loving, spunky daughter a miracle. The now 3-year-old girl was born at just 21 weeks and four days gestation.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Disneyland Park has shut down two cooling towers at its park in Southern California following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.More >
O.J. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday.More >