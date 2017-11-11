Six people transported, including three kids, in head-on crash

Independence police are investigating after six patients, which included three children, were transported to the hospital after a head on crash.

At about 6:28 p.m., police were called to the scene of 24 Hwy. and Arlington St. on a head-on crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is unknown at this time the extent of the injuries.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.