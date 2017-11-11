Six people transported, including three kids, in head-on crash - KCTV5

Six people transported, including three kids, in head-on crash

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Independence police are investigating after six patients, which included three children, were transported to the hospital after a head on crash. 

At about 6:28 p.m., police were called to the scene of 24 Hwy. and Arlington St. on a head-on crash. 

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is unknown at this time the extent of the injuries. 

