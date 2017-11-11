KC police investigating homicide at 46th, Tracy

Officers in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday evening.

The fatal shooting happened near NE 46th Terrace and N. Tracy Avenue at 6:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with no signs of life.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim is a man who is approximately 50 years old.

A suspect was seen running eastbound from the scene. No motive is available at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. By our count, this is the 129th homicide in Kansas City, Missouri so far this year.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

