KC police investigating homicide at 46th, Tracy - KCTV5

KC police investigating homicide at 46th, Tracy

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Officers in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday evening. 

The fatal shooting happened near NE 46th Terrace and N. Tracy Avenue at 6:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with no signs of life. 

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim is a man who is approximately 50 years old.

A suspect was seen running eastbound from the scene. No motive is available at this time. 

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. By our count, this is the 129th homicide in Kansas City, Missouri so far this year.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.