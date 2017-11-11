Korean War veterans discuss modern tensions with North Korea on Veterans Day

The Korean War is often referred to as The Forgotten War, but with all that’s going on between North Korea, South Korea, and the U.S., it’s definitely not forgotten.

There were so many stories amongst a group of Korean War veterans on Saturday, which is Veterans Day.

“I arrived in Korea in the dead of winter in 1952,” said Tom Cooper, a Marine veteran.

“I got my letter from el Presidente on February 3, 1953,” Don Urich, an Army veteran.

After serving in World War II, Chuck Wittig was called back to help with the Korean War. He received two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star.

“Got shot up pretty good by a sniper and then they sent me back to the states,” Wittig said. “And I was in the hospital for 13 months and nine operations, but I'm a survivor.”

They are survivors who can’t help but fret over the fact that the problems they helped fight in Korea are still problems.

“It is frustrating,” Cooper said. “That was 60 years ago. It just seems like a forever struggle, no end in sight.”

Today, both our national anthem and the national anthem of the Republic of Korea were sung, a sign of the countries’ continued alliance.

“Our nation honors the sons and daughters who answered the call to defend our country and the people they never met,” said Lt. Colonel Kyunghwan Jung with the Republic of Korea.

He referred to the audience of Americans as “my heroes,” pleading with them to support South Korea once again.

“North Korea is probably our biggest threat and I don't know that it'll ever end,” Cooper said.

They cling to hope that the president’s trip to Asia yields results.

“He's doing a great job,” Urich said. “Got China on our side and the rest of them, so hopefully his trip over there is really going to be beneficial.”

