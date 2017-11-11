Friends remember married couple killed in wrong-way crash

Friends are remembering a married couple killed early on Saturday morning when a wrong-way driver crashed into them.

People are describing the couple and their approach to life as a force to be reckoned with.

Overnight, they were on their way home from Harrisonville when a driver going the wrong way crashed into them on I-49 just south of I-435.

Ryan and Laura Humphrey had been married just seven months. They got married on April 1 and their friends say they appreciated the unconventional.

The two of them bonded over the arts.

Laura Humphrey worked as a web developer at Children's Mercy Hospital, but she loved to perform on the stage. This summer she played Dorothy in a Gladstone theater group's production of The Wizard of Oz.

Her husband, Ryan Humphrey, worked for an art supply store. He graduated from the KC Art Institute, hoping to one day work as an animator.

Their friends say that, together, he and Laura were a vivacious, loving pair.

“They had a zest for life that few people could match,” Kyle Sutton said. “They brought out the best in everybody together. We'll always remember that.”

“I would hope people embrace life the way she and Ryan embraced life together,” D'ann Zinn.

The driver who police say was going the wrong way on the interstate and crashed into the couple was taken to a nearby hospital last night and is in critical condition.

