Man charged with attempted murder for Friday's road rage shooting in Overland Park

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the road rage shooting that happened in Overland Park on Friday.

Jonathan Cullen, 34, was charged on Saturday with one count of attempted second-degree murder. His bond is set at $250,000.

The victim of the shooting is still in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting happened in the area of 133rd near Hemlock and was being investigated as a road rage incident.

According to police, one person was shot in their left shoulder and neck area, as well as in the waist.

