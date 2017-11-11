Report: 3 UCLA players stay in China; team returns to US

The UCLA basketball team is heading back to Los Angeles without three players arrested on shoplifting charges in China, according to a report.

Citing sources, ESPN says freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were to remain in Hangzhou, China. UCLA won its season-opening game 63-60 over Georgia Tech in Shanghai on Saturday.

UCLA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press. The Bruins were due back Saturday night.

The trio was questioned by police about allegedly stealing from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team's hotel in Hangzhou last week. Citing a source with firsthand knowledge of the investigation, ESPN reports there is surveillance footage of the players shoplifting, and the players could be in Hangzhou for "a week or two."

