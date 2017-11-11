Chiefs' Roy Miller arrested for domestic battery in Florida - KCTV5

Chiefs' Roy Miller arrested for domestic battery in Florida

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
JACKSONVILLE, FL (WJAX) -

The Chiefs' defensive tackle Roy Miller has been arrested for domestic battery in Florida, sources tell WJAX.

The jail log shows he was booked shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday on a misdemeanor charge.

Further details are not yet available.

Miller played for the Jaguars from 2013-2016. He was cut from the roster in March and currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miller started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009.

He was known as a locker-room leader and front-line player during his time in Jacksonville.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates as we seek more information. 

Copyright 2017 WJAX (CBS Affiliate). KCTV5 News contributed to this report. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.