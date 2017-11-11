Chiefs' Roy Miller arrested for domestic battery in Florida

The Chiefs' defensive tackle Roy Miller has been arrested for domestic battery in Florida, sources tell WJAX.

The jail log shows he was booked shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday on a misdemeanor charge.

Further details are not yet available.

Miller played for the Jaguars from 2013-2016. He was cut from the roster in March and currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miller started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009.

He was known as a locker-room leader and front-line player during his time in Jacksonville.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates as we seek more information.

#Chiefs statement on Roy Miller:



“This morning we were informed about an incident involving one of our players, Roy Miller. We are still in the process of gathering details on the situation. We will have no further comment at this time.” — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) November 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 WJAX (CBS Affiliate). KCTV5 News contributed to this report.