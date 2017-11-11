Wrong-way accident claims 2 lives on Saturday morning

An early morning accident on Saturday has claimed the lives of two.

Police tell us that a Chevrolet was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway and collided with a Jeep traveling north.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victims of the accident were a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both residents of Kansas City, MO.

