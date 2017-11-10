Grandview man selling illegal improvised explosives faces federal charge

ATF agents say an undercover investigation caught a Grandview man selling illegal improvised explosives.

He is now facing a federal felony charge.

Investigators say Robert Vik met an undercover officer at a Home Depot parking lot off Bannister Road.

They say that when officers arrested him, they found 27 explosive devices in his trunk.

The investigation began when a confidential informant told agents that Vik was selling illegal explosives.

According to court records, the informant bought five improvised explosive devices at a Sav-A-Lot parking lot off Longview Road on Oct. 4 for $100.

Investigators gave the informant pre-recorded buy money for that purchase.

Agents say that on Oct. 12, an undercover officer bought 10 improvised explosive devices at Vik's home off E. 119th Terrace in Grandview.

The undercover officer noted Vik had a large monitor that displayed live surveillance footage from seven cameras placed inside and outside of his home.

On Nov. 8, the day that Vik was arrested at Home Depot, the undercover agent agreed to buy 25 improvised explosive devices.

Investigators say they found 27 explosives inside a bag in the trunk of Vik’s vehicle.

According to court records, after being read his Miranda rights, Vik admitted to selling the explosives.

