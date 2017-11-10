Woman finds the Shirley Temple dress that was lost in the mail, ended up at Cargo Largo

It was definitely a happy ending for the Florida woman who lost a dress she owned that was once worn by a Hollywood star.

The people at Cargo Largo were able to return it to her.

Tonya Bervaldi was all smiles during a video chat with KCTV5 News.

“I’m ecstatic and a little bit in disbelief,” she said.

On Thursday, she received a package in the mail with a dress, once worn by Shirley Temple in The Little Princess movie.

Bervaldi owns it, but it got lost in mail on its way to a Hollywood convention more than two months ago, along with a few of her other dresses, and ended up being sold at a Cargo Largo auction.

The company’s CEO said returning lost shipments is a high priority and they normally do so within days. He said once they offered a $5,000 reward, the dress was found.

“The first thing we do here is process undeliverable shipments,” said Dee Pack. “We’re thrilled that the customer got their package back, UPS is thrilled that the customer got their package back.”

While Bervaldi is thankful the dress was returned in good condition, she said she’ll probably drive them to conventions from now on.

“I just want to thank the people in Kansas City,” she said. “I deeply believe that the reason I have it back is because of you guys in KC, and I just can’t thank you enough.”

The president at Cargo Largo said things like this almost never happen, but that when they do, they work hard to return lost items to their rightful owners.

