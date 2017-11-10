Royals' Alex Gordon named a Wilson Defensive Player of the Year

Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon has earned Defensive Player of the Year honors from Wilson Sporting Goods.

It was announced earlier tonight.

The Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards recognize the top defensive player at each position across both the American and National Leagues.

Gordon has been named the best left fielder in the majors for the second time in his career. He also earned the award in 2014.

Gordon (2014, 2017) and Lorenzo Cain (2013, 2014) are the only Royals to be honored in the six-year history of the Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

Gordon, who is 33, tied for seventh among major league left fielders with eight assists this season, while his 82 outfield assists since the start of 2010 match Gerardo Parra for the most in the majors.

He ranked third among left fielders with a .993 fielding percentage, committing just two errors in 269 chances, while among AL outfielders he tied for eighth in games (147), ranked ninth in innings (1248.2) and was 10th in putouts (276).

He played 140 games in left field, one in right, and 15 in center field this season, seeing action in center for the first time in his Major League career.

Founded in 2012, the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award winners are determined using a formula that combines traditional defensive stats with advanced metrics as well as the data logged by the baseball experts working for the scouting service, Inside Edge.

