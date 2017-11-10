Homeless man charged in fatal cane-stabbing case in KC

A homeless man in Kansas City has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman and the wounding of another person in Kansas City on Wednesday.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, 48-year-old Panom R. Gai faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, KC police went to the 1500 block of West 12th St. on Wednesday evening.

When police arrived, they found victim Cynthia Thomas fatally wounded. A man was also injured.

Surveillance video from the area showed Gai using a knife blade on the end of a cane or stick to stab each victim.

The surviving victim identified the attacker as Gai.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.

