CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver leads police through fields, into pond during Oklahoma chase

A lengthy and bizarre police chase weaved in and out of several jurisdictions in the Oklahoma City metro.

The chase started Friday morning near SW 29 and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police were chasing a reportedly stolen pickup with a trailer and the driver illegally got on Interstate 240.

He got off I-240 and drove south on Eastern Avenue and turned into Moore city limits. While driving through Moore neighborhoods, the driver appeared to stop and ask a mailman for directions.

The pickup drove northbound on Interstate 35 and almost caused a crash before the vehicle turned to eastbound I-240. The pickup later drove down a dead end street and crashed through a gate into a field. While in this field, the pickup lost the trailer and several police officers followed through the field.

The pickup managed to get back onto a roadway and drove down to Moore city limits. While Moore police were chasing, the driver drove into another field and near the Orr Family Farms.

The driver stopped periodically during the chase to get rid of items including a heavy toolbox and cut barbed wire away from the vehicle. He also appeared to be on the phone for most of the chase.

A citizen tried to confront the suspect while the suspect was unloading the pickup and the citizen shot one of the pickup's tires, flattening it.

The pickup drove into a field near Norman and stopped while officers tried to set up a perimeter around the pickup. The driver again drove around in the field.

Several schools in Moore were placed on lockdown due to the chase. The schools included Waylon Bonds Elementary, Early Wine Elementary, Broadmoore Elementary and South Ridge Junior High School.

The owner of the pickup, Stephanie Jones, of Bridge Creek, called News 9 and said it was stolen Nov. 3 from her driveway when she left the vehicle to heat up in the morning.

Friday morning, Jones's husband was in Oklahoma City for a dentist appointment and said he saw the pickup and the driver when the driver took off near Agnew and Pennsylvania and called 911.

"It makes me sick at my stomach. I don't understand it. I don't know what this world is coming to," Jones told News 9. "I hope he understands what he has done and how he has destroyed my family."

According to News 9 viewers, the suspect went on Facebook Live several times during the chase to apologize, ask for an attorney and to see how far he can go.

The chase stalled out in a field near Norman and he continued to drive away from officers in the field. During what would be his last ditch effort at escape, he almost crashed into a News 9 unit and crashed into a pond.

He tried to run away from police after crashing the pickup but one officer managed to get close enough to use a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody.

The chase lasted more than two hours and 40 minutes.

