Shooting in Overland Park being investigated as road rage incident

The shooting happened in the area of 133rd and Hemlock. (Caroline Sweeney/KCTV)

A shooting in Overland Park on Friday afternoon is being investigated as a road rage incident.

The shooting happened in the area of 133rd near Hemlock.

According to police, one person was shot in their left shoulder and neck area, as well as in the waist.

Officer John Lacy said that the victim is in "critical condition." However, that is a broad term and the victim was still responsive to police.

Two vehicles were involved and two people have been taken into custody.

One of those people has been charged. Johnathan Cullen, 34, faces one count of aggravated battery.

Police are asking residents to keep a few simple things in mind if they are ever in a situation with an upset driver.

“Try not to get into it with the other driver," said Officer John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department. "Call the police. Pull over. Let that person pass.”

