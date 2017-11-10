Raytown man charged in Thursday’s murder outside Blue Springs restaurant

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 24-year-old John D. Jeffries faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action. (Jackson County Jail)

A Raytown man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Clinton Peckman on Thursday outside a Blue Springs restaurant.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 24-year-old John D. Jeffries faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.

The charges stem from a shooting outside Bethlehem Cafe in the 1500 block of NW Woods Chapel Road on Thursday just after 11 a.m.

Earlier that day, just after 7 a.m., police say that a witness told them someone fitting Jeffries' description fired shots in the area of N. Sunset, then jumped into an SUV and left the area.

At about 10:30 a.m., a woman called police and said Jeffries had damaged her car in Independence, saying he was in a stolen car at Autumn Place Apartments at one point.

Police searched the area but couldn't find him.

Then, at 11:15 a.m., officers got the call that said shots had been fired near Bethlehem Cafe.

Police said that surveillance video from the nearby Waffle House showed a man fitting Jeffries' description getting out of the passenger side of Peckman's van as he got out of the driver's side.

A witness said that there was a tussle between the two before the shooting.

Witnesses gave a description of the shooter and officers spotted a man in the area who matched that description.

According to police, the suspect had run off after shooting Peckman in the chest and attempted to carjack a vehicle at the nearby KFC and Taco Bell. Shots were fired, but no one was injured and the carjacking was unsuccessful.

The suspect, Jeffries, was then taken into custody behind the strip mall as he tried to run away.

Peckman later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

Police said that Peckman worked at the apartment complex that Jeffries was spotted at earlier.

They say they don't know exactly when they crossed paths, but don't believe they knew one another before the shooting happened.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 for Jeffries.

The fatal shooting was the first in Blue Springs this year.

