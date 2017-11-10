Man, 2 women dead after triple shooting near 17th, Chelsea

Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting that left a man and two women dead on Friday. (KCTV5)

It happened after 10 a.m. near 17th Street and Chelsea Avenue. (KCTV5)

Officers were called to 17th Street and Poplar Avenue about 10 a.m. Friday on a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside a house and another woman with life-threatening injuries. Police say she was the one that made the call.

That woman was taken to the hospital where she died soon after.

Police still haven’t released much information about the victims.

For family members of the people killed, the news came as a shock as they still wait for more information from police. They say they just want to know what happened.

Cox said she had just seen her niece earlier that morning before getting the jarring alert while watching the news. She said her niece was one of the three killed.

“We were watching the news, and we saw my niece’s house, saying three people got shot," she Jackie Cox said. "We came over here right away, but we still don't know anything, you know? So, we're not sure what happened."

Cox said she can't understand why anyone would want to hurt her niece.

"She had just turned her life totally around, and now this," Cox said. "She was having a hard time and then they bought this house and fixed it up, and they were doing good."

Police had to wait several hours to get into the house, first waiting for dogs that were in the home to be removed by teams and then for a search warrant so they could get in the house.

So far, there has been no motive or suspect description given. Police are currently staying very tight-lipped about the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Police say they haven't had any past run-ins at the home. The only issues have been at two vacant homes on the block, they said.

.@kcpolice saying third shooting victim is the one who called police to the scene, no information on a suspect or a motive. Also say they haven't had issues at this house, just two abandoned ones nearby @KCTV5 — Ashley Arnold (@AshleyKCTV5) November 10, 2017

.@kcpolice tell us a male and female found dead in a home, the third victim, another female was transported and died @KCTV5 — Ashley Arnold (@AshleyKCTV5) November 10, 2017

