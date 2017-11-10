Woman dead after hit by car on SB 69 near 151st in Overland Park - KCTV5

Woman dead after hit by car on SB 69 near 151st in Overland Park

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
It happened at about 4:45 a.m. on southbound 69 Highway north of 151st Street. (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Overland Park closed southbound 69 Highway for nearly three hours after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning.

It happened at about 4:45 a.m. on southbound 69 Highway north of 151st Street.

Officers say the woman, who is believed to be between 24 and 25, was hit by a delivery driver while trying to cross the highway. They say she died immediately. 

The driver of the vehicle told police that the woman "just appeared."

Officers say the driver was not under the influence and was very cooperative. He was not arrested.

Southbound 69 Highway reopened at about 8:15 a.m.

The incident is under police investigation.

