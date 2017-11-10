Woman dead after hit by car on SB 69 near 151st in Overland Park

It happened at about 4:45 a.m. on southbound 69 Highway north of 151st Street. (KCTV5)

Police in Overland Park closed southbound 69 Highway for nearly three hours after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning.

It happened at about 4:45 a.m. on southbound 69 Highway north of 151st Street.

Officers say the woman, who is believed to be between 24 and 25, was hit by a delivery driver while trying to cross the highway. They say she died immediately.

The driver of the vehicle told police that the woman "just appeared."

At this time, police cannot say why exactly the woman was in the area.

Officers say the driver was not under the influence and was very cooperative. He was not arrested.

The incident is still under police investigation, but southbound 69 Highway reopened at about 8:15 a.m.

On Friday evening, the woman was identified as Justean L. Fines from Olathe.

Police say they are not called to that area of the highway very often.

Something that stands out to drivers who take the major thoroughfare to the southern part of Johnson County is visibility in that area.

“That part of the highway is pretty dark," noted Officer John Lacy.

“Lights would be nice," said Mel Simmerman, who drives the highway every day.

You can see during the day that there are no lights at the exit for 151st. It's not until 159th that there are lights again.

KCTV5 News reached out to the Kansas Department of Transportation to get some questions answered about why there aren't more lights. At the time of publication, they had not yet responded.

Simmerman said that, although more lights would be a welcome addition, he is not worried about his safety on that stretch of highway. "435 is scarier than 69, seems to me," he said.

