Staley High School students give hero's welcome ahead of Veterans Day

On Friday, students at the school are planning to give veterans a hero’s welcome. (Source: KCTV)

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the United States will celebrate Veterans Day to honor the nation’s service men and women.

At Staley High School, the celebrations are starting early.

Dozens of students woke up early Friday morning to plant flags near the entrance to the school to honor veterans.

One by one, students planted 1,000 flags across the entrance of Staley High School.

“We’re out here in the freezing cold just to give back,” Staley senior Joseph Ramos said. “I just can’t imagine what they’re doing for us overseas right now, fighting for our freedom and giving us their best.”

An impressive display of appreciation for our service men and women.

“Just honoring people who have fought and everyone (veterans/active duty) that’s come to Staley and volunteered to serve our country,” Staley sophomore Sydney Healy.

It didn’t stop there.

Nearly 100 veterans were paraded into the school’s gym for an entire ceremony dedicated to them.

“We’ve got parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, uncles. We’ve got friends,” Staley Assistant Principal James Wheeler said.

Together the crowd of both young and old heard from speakers.

There was also a video played featuring students whose parents have or are currently serving the country.

Joseph Ramos was one of those students. His dad, who served 30 years in the United States Air Force, was also in attendance.

“There’s just so much to say about him. He’s my everything. Doing everything he can for me. Just being able to walk him out and show him off a little bit is a good feeling,” Ramos said.

Staley High School has held the event every year since their opening in 2008.

