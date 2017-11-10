Kansas City police say missing 82-year-old man found safe

Police in Kansas City say they have found an 82-year-old man who went missing on Thursday. (KCPD)

Pedro Vargas, 82, was last seen at 11 a.m. near 125 N. Lawn Avenue.

Vargas was reported to have Alzheimer’s Disease.

