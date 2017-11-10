Kansas City police say missing 82-year-old man found safe - KCTV5

Kansas City police say missing 82-year-old man found safe

Police in Kansas City say they have found an 82-year-old man who went missing on Thursday.  (KCPD) Police in Kansas City say they have found an 82-year-old man who went missing on Thursday.  (KCPD)
Police in Kansas City say they have found an 82-year-old man who went missing on Thursday. 

Pedro Vargas, 82, was last seen at 11 a.m. near 125 N. Lawn Avenue. 

Vargas was reported to have Alzheimer’s Disease. 

