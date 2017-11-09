VIDEO: Father surprises Olathe student after returning home from - KCTV5

VIDEO: Father surprises Olathe student after returning home from Afghanistan

OLATHE, KS

A typical day at school ended for an Olathe girl with a huge surprise. 

Her father returned home from Afghanistan on Thursday and surprised her at Indian Creek Elementary. 

He was out of the country for nine months. 

More from the Olathe School District: 

