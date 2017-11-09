VIDEO: Father surprises Olathe student after returning home from Afghanistan

A typical day at school ended for an Olathe girl with a huge surprise.

Her father returned home from Afghanistan on Thursday and surprised her at Indian Creek Elementary.

He was out of the country for nine months.

More from the Olathe School District:

Dr. Harrison helped a family reunite at Indian Creek Elementary. Nina, a 5th-grader was called to the office only to be surprised by her dad, Army SFC Jason Piper, who returned from a 9-month tour in Afghanistan. Thanks for sharing this special moment, Piper family. Welcome home! pic.twitter.com/5KHSzkVyIX — Olathe Schools (@olatheschools) November 9, 2017

