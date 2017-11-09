Company that owned KCK restaurant and offered male higher wage than female sanctioned

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - The corporate owner of Pizza Studio restaurant that offered a higher wage to a 17-year-old Kansas male than to a female of the same age has been ordered to give the two back pay and implement policies to prevent it happening again.

In September, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued PS Holding LLC, which used to own the Pizza Studio restaurant in Kansas City, Kansas. Jensen Walcott and Jake Reed applied for the same work there in 2016.

When Walcott complained after learning that Reed would be paid 25 cents an hour more, the manager withdrew the job offers.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered PS Holding to pay them $2,500 each in back pay and other compensation.

The case drew national attention, including former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

