Mark Zuckerberg to speak in Kansas on Friday

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Mark Zuckerberg is coming to Kansas. The Facebook founder posted about his upcoming visit to his own page on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg was in Oklahoma on the last trip of his "Year of Travel" challenge when he mentioned coming to the Sunflower State.

Zuckerberg said he would be here to do a live discussion about what he learned this year.

While in Oklahoma, Zuckerberg said he visited a wind farm outside the town of Duncan. He also addressed the state's recent earthquakes "which they believe are from fracking."

"It's clear that wind and renewables are the future -- both economically and environmentally. That's why we power every new data center we've built at Facebook with 100% renewable energy, with a lot coming from wind," said Zuckerberg in his post. "Places like Oklahoma are showing that what's good for the environment can also be good for the economy."

Eyewitness News is working to find out where Zuckerberg will be speaking on Friday.

Copyright 2017 KWCH (CBS Affiliate).