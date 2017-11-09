Mark Zuckerberg to speak at University of Kansas on Friday

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Mark Zuckerberg will be at The University of Kansas on Friday, according to reports.

The Facebook founder posted about his visit to Kansas on his own page about his live discussion as he wraps up a year of travel to dozens of U.S. states is the importance of local communities.

To this end, he is announcing a program to boost small businesses and give people technical skills on and off Facebook. The move shows how intertwined Facebook has become not just in our social lives, but in entrepreneurs' economic survival and growth. Facebook says 70 million small businesses use its service. Only 6 million of them advertise.

Called Community Boost, the program will visit 30 U.S. cities next year and work with local groups to train people in skills such as coding, building websites — and naturally, using Facebook for their business.

Zuckerberg says the effort is not just about Facebook's business but its core mission.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.