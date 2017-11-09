Royals' Hosmer wins Silver Slugger Award - KCTV5

Royals' Hosmer wins Silver Slugger Award

Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer has won his second award of the week. 

After claiming his fourth Gold Glove Award this week, Hosmer was awarded a Silver Slugger Award. 

Hosmer hit .318 and 25 homeruns in 2017.

He drove home 94 runs for the Royals. 

