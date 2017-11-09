Friends, family honor the life of attorney Tom Pickert

The family of a well known attorney who was killed outside of his Brookside home held a memorial service for him on what would have been his 40th birthday.

Everyone that spoke about Tom Pickert Thursday talked about his passion for life and helping others.

He inspired his friends and family to dream big and work to achieve their goals, they said.

His wife, Emily Riegel, spoke to the crowd about her husband who was stolen from her and their two boys. She says he had an immense ability to feel sympathy for others even strangers.

"It makes that hollow part in all of our chests start to ache a little bit more when we think about the parts of our lives that were so filled with Tom's presence, energy and spirit," she said. "We are surrounded by those reminders throughout our home, our neighborhood, all over the city. I see reminders of the life we had with him."

His friends and legal partners say he took that same empathy and used it to fight for his clients.

Friends and family say Pickert pushed everyone in his life to be better and to find happiness.

They've set up the Pickert Memorial Fund at Country Club Bank to help his two boys achieve their goals.

So far police have not named a person of interest or announced an arrest in the homicide investigation.

