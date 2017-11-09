4 teens charged in robbery of south Kansas City restaurant - KCTV5

4 teens charged in robbery of south Kansas City restaurant

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Four teenagers have been charged in a Monday robbery of a pizza restaurant in south Kansas City. 

Ellwyn Brown, Ellshaun Brown, Bryan Byers and Adrian Stallings are all charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and stealing a motor vehicle. 

Court documents state police responded Monday to a report of a robbery at the Pizza Hut in the 9500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard. 

Surveillance photos were used to identify the suspects, the documents state. 

Stallings told police he shot himself in the hand during the escape and Ellwyn and Ellshaun Brown confessed to police they participated in the robbery. 

A $75,000 bond has been requested. 

