Here's how you can help some very deserving kids this Christmas - KCTV5

Here's how you can help some very deserving kids this Christmas

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
Connect
Police teamed up with the Community Service League and Chick-Fil-A for a "Pack the House" fundraiser. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5 News) Police teamed up with the Community Service League and Chick-Fil-A for a "Pack the House" fundraiser. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5 News)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Police are getting ready for a busy holiday season that includes a break from the streets to hit the shopping aisles.

Independence police are hoping to rally community support as they begin fundraising efforts for their annual Shop with a Cop event.

Police teamed up with the Community Service League and Chick-Fil-A for a "Pack the House" fundraiser. A percentage of restaurant sales go towards the department's event that allows children who are chosen to buy gifts for themselves and family members for the holiday.

Police say the purpose of the event is to build positive relationships between youth and police.

Officers will be at 18785 East 39th St S. until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.