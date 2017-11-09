Here's how you can help some very deserving kids this Christmas

Police teamed up with the Community Service League and Chick-Fil-A for a "Pack the House" fundraiser. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5 News)

Police are getting ready for a busy holiday season that includes a break from the streets to hit the shopping aisles.

Independence police are hoping to rally community support as they begin fundraising efforts for their annual Shop with a Cop event.

Police teamed up with the Community Service League and Chick-Fil-A for a "Pack the House" fundraiser. A percentage of restaurant sales go towards the department's event that allows children who are chosen to buy gifts for themselves and family members for the holiday.

Police say the purpose of the event is to build positive relationships between youth and police.

Officers will be at 18785 East 39th St S. until 10 p.m.

Independence Police partnering with Community Service League and Chick-Fil-A to raise money for ‘Shop With A Cop’ event. How you can help at 4pm @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/lES95rG8XL — Kelli Taylor (@kellikctv5) November 9, 2017

