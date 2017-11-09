Missouri Attorney General announces investigation into rape kit backlog

This Feb. 8, 2017, photo, sexual assault evidence collection kit are shown during committee meeting at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has announced that his office will conduct a “thorough audit” of the reported backlog of unprocessed rape kits across the state.

“Rape kits provide a powerful tool for identifying and prosecuting potential sex criminals,” he said. “But both in Missouri and across the country, thousands of rape kits go untested, hamstringing law enforcement efforts to prosecute offenders.”

“Every rape kit that goes untested means a rapist who remains on the streets, able to attack again, and a survivor who is denied justice,” he said. “This is unacceptable.”

“Our investigation will determine the scope of the problem in Missouri, the agencies responsible, and the ways we can implement reform,” he said.

National statistics indicate that one in six women will be sexually assaulted or face an attempted sexual assault in her lifetime.

