Mission business owner arrested for selling counterfeit designer goods

The owner of a Mission business has been arrested in connection with the possession and sale of counterfeit designer merchandise, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office said.

According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, 64-year-old So Wun Pak with Sue’s Accessories was taken into custody Thursday and will be charged on Saturday morning.

Investigators are working to collect and verify counterfeit, trademarked merchandise that includes purses, handbags, wallets, and jewelry. They have been there since morning, packing up and writing down everything that could be a fake.

They came with boxes, garbage bags, and a U-Haul for analysis.

The DA's office said that it will take days to verify the counterfeit status of everything.

KCTV5 News spotted logos for Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Moschino, and others. They are brands that sell, when authentic, for more than $1,000.

Those who shop the area said the store has always been cluttered and messy, hardly in keeping with Mission or designer label stores.

Valerie Njuguna a Mission resident, said she was not surprised. "I thought it was always fake merchandise, but expensive for being fake, at that. So I’m kind of shocked. I thought everybody already knew it was fake.”

Other things always struck her as odd, such as the fact that there was a "no cameras" sign and a cash or check only policy.

The counterfeiting crime is a felony.

If you have any questions or concerns about something you bought, you can call the DA’s consumer hotline at 913-715-3003.

