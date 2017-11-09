Shooting outside Bethlehem Cafe in Blue Springs leaves 1 dead

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Bethlehem Cafe.

The shooting happened in the parking lot at about 11:15 a.m. on Thursday at 1512 NW Woods Chapel Rd.

According to police, the suspect then ran off and attempted to carjack a vehicle at the Nearby KFC and Taco Bell. Shots were fired, but no one was injured and the carjacking was unsuccessful.

The suspect was then taken into custody behind the strip mall as he tried to run away.

Police say the man who was shot later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

Police are still investigating the motive and whether the suspect and victim knew each other. “This is still an active investigation," said Chief Robert Munez. "We’re still trying to make those connections and connect those dots to determine how the victim and the suspect are related.”

A handgun was recovered at the scene. Charges are expected to be released soon.

This is the first homicide in Blue Springs this year.

Michelle Lyons, a server, recalled what she saw. “One of my other servers told me that there was a man laying in the parking lot, so I looked out this window right here and I could see him," she said. "Some of the ladies from the group, they had taken a sweatshirt and put it over his wound and was giving CPR until the paramedics came."

"That was pretty much all we knew," she said. "They shut us down for about four hours while they did their investigation.”

"From what they tell me, it was a random carjacking," she said.

'Bethlehem Cafe would like to reach out to that family and let them know that we have feelings for them and we really hope that they get through this," she said.

The Bethlehem Cafe is located in a very busy area. Business owners in the strip mall just across the way were thinking about their safety.

Shelley Eyre owns Indulgence Salon and Spa on Woods Chapel Road. She was shocked to see police swarming the area.

“It’s a little too close for comfort for us over here," she said. "It’s just right down there, so it’s pretty scary.” “We actually just got down," she said, "talking about that how we park way down for our customers to have parking, and now we have to be scared at night. A lot of us work into the evening hours.”

The owner of Dave's Auto Service said there isn't much crime in the area.

“You assume that 'it won’t happen in my neighborhood,' but obviously it can happen anywhere," David Heavilend said. "You just have to look out and be prepared and just kind of keep that in your mind.”

