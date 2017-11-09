Secret government registry in Kansas questioned after year-long KCTV5 investigation

Megan Miller is a woman with a mental disability who is blacklisted by the state of Kansas following a botched Kansas Department for Children and Families investigation. (KCTV5)

Megan Miller is a woman with a mental disability who is blacklisted by the state of Kansas following a botched Kansas Department for Children and Families investigation.

KCTV5 News has uncovered new details about the decision to keep her on that secret government registry.

What happened

Little kids snuck off a daycare playground. They made it all the way to a ditch. The teachers were apparently looking at pictures on their cell phones.

No children were injured, but the adults in charge were placed on the Kansas State Registry for Abuse and Neglect, which effectively banishes them from ever working with children again. Miller was grouped in.

Our investigation revealed that investigators had no idea that Miller was simply a part-time aide who worked at that daycare through a DCF program. She prepared snacks and played with the kids. She took a taxi to and from the daycare because she doesn’t qualify for a driver’s license.

Miller’s parents discovered the mess after she was already branded by the state and the decision was final. They were advised they should accept the decision and resolve the mess at an expungement hearing that would take place later.

Expungement hearing

Miller’s parents reached out to KCTV5 when they were notified she was being kept on that secret blacklist.

Our investigation team did multiple reports on the botched investigation and decision to keep Miller on the list.

The woman in charge of DCF, Phyllis Gilmore, held firm that she wasn’t the person who put Miller on the list and even pointed a critical finger at the legislature at how the program operates.

Miller’s parents recently learned she actually won that expungement hearing in a 2-1 vote. That information had been kept secret from them until they paid money to hire a lawyer to sue for all the documents relating to their daughter’s case.

Miller’s parents say the information makes them ecstatic and disgusted. They question why there are even hearings when another person can override the votes and keep a person branded.

Here’s what the decision makers wrote:

“MM should not have been placed on registry in first place. Kids she was nearest were not lost. It was other employees who should have been watching as MM lacked capacity to watch kids.”

“I believe that Megan was only substantiated because her name was on the employee roster and no attempt was made to learn her capacity issues or that she was employee under the Voc Rehab program. She was apparently playing with the children on the playground while the ‘real teachers’ were neglecting the children. Expunge.”

KCTV5 questions process

KCTV5 contacted DCF about the decision to keep Miller on the list despite winning her hearing. We have not received a response.

We also have contacted Gov. Sam Brownback’s office. Our investigative team even left him a packet of information showing the original investigation was botched. We also included video of Miller so he could see her functional level. His office has never responded to repeated requests for a statement.

Other state leaders have expressed grave concern about Miller’s situation and the decision to keep her on that blacklist. However, it appears one person at the top - Gilmore (appointed by Brownback) - made the call to keep her there.

DCF and Gilmore

DCF will soon have a new leader after Gilmore recently announced she is retiring.

The announcement comes at a time DCF and Gilmore’s leadership has been under heavy fire. Lawmakers and the general public have questioned her leadership in the death of Adrian Jones, aa young boy on the DCF radar who died a horrible and torturous death.

Recently, politicians questioned Gilmore’s leadership when she didn’t know details about children unaccounted for the DCF system.

Now, the parents of Miller question Gilmore’s power and why she doubled-down on a decision they consider wrong, cruel and heartbreaking.

