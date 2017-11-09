Wintercast: Multiple heavy snowfalls expected throughout Kansas City this winter

People in the Kansas City area should keep their coats handy for the temperatures and the shovel ready for the snow. (KCTV5)

The Pacific Decadal Oscillation is in a weak negative phase and is going to send drier than normal conditions across the West Coast.

At the same time, a weak La Nina which has been cooling the equatorial waters in the Pacific.

The current conditions of the weather in the Pacific send a single branch of the jet stream across the northern tier of the United States and create wetter than normal conditions over the Pacific Northwest and wet conditions in the east.

Temperatures will be warm in the south with much warmer than normal conditions over the Southeast. The desert Southwest that will also stay warm.

The coldest air will be in the upper Midwest. This will send periodic waves of cold air into Kansas City throughout the winter. The combination of precipitation and temperatures give the city its 2017-2018 Wintercast.

The Kansas side will be bitterly cold but it is expected to be drier than normal.

On the Missouri side, things turn a little more wet, meaning more snow is expected from between Kansas City and the Mississippi River.

When added together, here are the expected snowfall totals for areas in both states.

Wichita can expect a minuscule 10-inches of snow.

The Kansas City area is expected to get close to two-feet of snow.

The area from Kirksville to St. Louis is expected to see the heaviest snowfall, receiving over 30-inches.

People in the Kansas City area should keep their coats handy for the temperatures and the shovel ready for the snow.

Multiple four-inch snowfalls are expected throughout the winter.

