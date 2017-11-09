Crestview Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

Second-grade teacher Susan VanMol received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association. (KCTV5)

A Crestview Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Second-grade teacher Susan VanMol received a $1,000 check from the Kansas chapter of the National Education Association.

She was nominated by Michelle Klaersch.

"This year is the second year I have had a child in Ms. VanMol's class. Both of my boys have loved her. She thinks of fun, creative ways to get the students reading. She changes things up often to keep it interesting. We love reading as a family, but I credit Ms. VanMol for getting my boys reading on their own time," Klaersch said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

