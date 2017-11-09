Blue Valley High School student arrested after threatening violence

Police have not released information about what the threat entailed or how it was made. (Facebook/Blue Valley High School)

A Blue Valley Highs School student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making a threat of violence against the school community.

Blue Valley Public Schools says the student was found and arrested by Overland Park Police Department.

A message went out to parents at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the threat was made on social media and was targeting the entire school.

For safety purposes, the high school will have an increased police presence on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.