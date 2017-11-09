KCATA pitches development corridor between Jazz District and Crossroads

The idea is to pitch the entire city block property for new development. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is known for public transportation, but they’re now working to develop the city.

A two-and-half acre lot sits along 18th Street and Troost Avenue, in the shadow of downtown.

According to the KCATA, it’ll soon be available to developers.

The idea is to pitch the entire city block property for new development. The lower level would be businesses, with lofts and apartments above.

The potential redevelopment would help better connect Kansas City’s Jazz District with the Crossroads Art District.

