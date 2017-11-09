As winter nears, police warn drivers who leave running cars

In Lee’s Summit, MO, drivers who leave their car on and run into a gas station or the store, can be given a fine. (KCTV5)

While many are getting ready for their day, cold temperatures can cause people to warm up their cars before leaving.

This practice can be helpful but also carries some legal ramifications and can leave people without a car.

Leaving a car idling is against the law.

In Lee’s Summit, drivers who leave their car on and run into a gas station or the store can be given a fine.

Throughout the year, in smaller cities, police see about 10 stolen cars each month. During the winter, they say that number easily doubles.

“Traditionally, a thief will target a place where they know there’s a lot of cars…whether that be an apartment complex,” Lee’s Summit Police Sargent Chris Depue said. “They know people will do it there so that’s where they’ll go to steal a car.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.