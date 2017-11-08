24 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Kansas City home are up for adoption

Two dozen dogs rescued from deplorable conditions are up for adoption.

Animal Control removed the animals last week from a backyard in Kansas City.

Some of the animals are at the KC Pet Project – the 12 puppies are at foster homes tonight. The former owner has not been charged, but the animals will not return to his care.

The dogs were found in heinous conditions in the back of the home.

"It was just terrible," said Annie Frisbie of KC Pet Project. “Definitely, inhumane, and just not properly cared for. They had dirt and sewage all over them.”

Some of the animals had wounds, and were without food or clean water. A neighbor called authorities after seeing the helpless animals because she believed they were in extreme danger.

Most of those dogs are up for adoption this weekend. They did pass a cruelty evaluation.

