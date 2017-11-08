Police respond to 'active shooter' call at Kansas hospital, no s - KCTV5

Police respond to 'active shooter' call at Kansas hospital, no shooter found

(KWCH) St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City says there was an active shooter call at the hospital, but no active shooter was found by police. 

Police are on the scene and the hospital is on lockdown as a precautionary measure, the hospital said in a Facebook post.

No injuries have been reported.

