Royals' Moustakas wins AL Comeback Player of the Year Award

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas has won the players choice balloting for American League Comeback Player of the Year. 

Moustakas set the franchise record this season with 38 home runs. He drove in 85 runs and hit .272 this season. 

He's the third Royals player to win an award this week. 

On Tuesday, Alex Gordon and Eric Hosmer won Gold Glove Awards. 

