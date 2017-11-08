Royals manager Yost breaks pelvis in Georgia accident

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost is in the hospital Wednesday after breaking his pelvis. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Royals have confirmed that manager Ned Yost sustained a broken pelvis on his property in Georgia.

The Kansas City Star reports that Yost fell while working on an elevated platform used for hunting. The 62-year-old Yost was resting Wednesday at a hospital near Atlanta and expected to make a full recovery.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore told The Star that Yost would be fully recovered and ready to go next season. Club officials were also hopeful that Yost could still make his annual trip to the Winter Meetings in December, though his recovery timetable remains fluid.

Yost is an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He spends his offseasons on his Georgia farm, a piece of land located more than 60 miles southwest of Atlanta in Meriwether County.

