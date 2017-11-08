Royals manager Ned Yost injured after fall - KCTV5

Royals manager Ned Yost injured after fall

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost is in the hospital Wednesday after breaking his pelvis. 

The team confirms Yost fell from a tree stand on his property in Georgia.

He broke his pelvis and injured his ribs in the fall. 

He's currently resting and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.