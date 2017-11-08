Royals manager Ned Yost breaks pelvis, ribs in fall

A 51-year-old Florida man fired three shots and scared off a group of teens who planned to kidnap his daughter and burglarize his home, police said.More >
A 51-year-old Florida man fired three shots and scared off a group of teens who planned to kidnap his daughter and burglarize his home, police said.More >
KCTV5 News has uncovered new details about the decision to keep Megan Miller on that secret government registry.More >
KCTV5 News has uncovered new details about the decision to keep Megan Miller on that secret government registry.More >
Three freshmen on the UCLA men's basketball team accused of shoplifting in the Chinese city of Hangzhou could be months away from returning home while the legal process in their case plays out.More >
Three freshmen on the UCLA men's basketball team accused of shoplifting in the Chinese city of Hangzhou could be months away from returning home while the legal process in their case plays out.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Clear water is not always a sign of clean water -- or so suggest two new reports on water-associated disease outbreaks published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Clear water is not always a sign of clean water -- or so suggest two new reports on water-associated disease outbreaks published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
The Denver District Attorney's Office states a 16-year-old accused of suffocating her newborn baby with a rock is being charged with first-degree murder.More >
The Denver District Attorney's Office states a 16-year-old accused of suffocating her newborn baby with a rock is being charged with first-degree murder.More >
A Pizza restaurant that offered a higher wage to a 17-year-old Kansas male than offered to a female of the same age has been ordered to give the two back pay and implement policies to prevent the situation from...More >
The corporate owner of Pizza Studio restaurant that offered a higher wage to a 17-year-old Kansas male than to a female of the same age has been ordered to give the two back pay and implement policies to prevent it...More >
Police in Overland Park closed southbound 69 Highway for nearly three hours after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning. It happened at about 4:45 a.m. on southbound 69 Highway north of 151st Street.More >
Police in Overland Park closed southbound 69 Highway for nearly three hours after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning. It happened at about 4:45 a.m. on southbound 69 Highway north of 151st Street.More >