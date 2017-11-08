One dead, another hurt after double-stabbing at Kansas City gas - KCTV5

One dead, another hurt after double-stabbing at Kansas City gas station

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person has died at the scene following a double-stabbing at 12th Street and Wyoming. 

A second victim suffered life-threatening injuries. 

It happened about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday evening at a local gas station in the area. 

Investigators have no suspect information at this time. 

