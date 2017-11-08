One dead, another hurt after double-stabbing at Kansas City gas station

Keep track of live results from local races and questions in Kansas and Missouri. Here are the latest election returns.More >
The company says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >
After years of contentious debate, voters in Kansas City on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a plan to spend $1 billion to replace the current layout of Kansas City International Airport with a single terminal.More >
Camelot is a fictional place. It was a castle where King Arthur held court. However, an eccentric man created his own Camelot in Kansas City, and you can buy it for $7.8 million.More >
A local family is desperate for answers after their loved one was gunned down in the street while walking home from work.More >
Isabella McMahill went into cardiac arrest at the beginning of class a couple of weeks ago.More >
We’ve all seen Craigslist scams and thought we’d never fall for one of those -- until you do. That’s what happened to a skeptical single mother who thought she had done her homework, finding a great rental house for herself and her daughter.More >
A Blue Springs High School student has been diagnosed with viral meningitis.More >
Emergency rooms are where many patients are first introduced to powerful opioid painkillers, but what if doctors offered over-the-counter pills instead?More >
