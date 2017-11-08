One dead, one hurt in double-stabbing at Kansas City gas station

One person has died at the scene following a double-stabbing at 12th Street and Wyoming.

Police say two men got into an argument.

One stabbed the other with a walking stick that had a knife on the end of it.

The victim’s girlfriend then approached and was also stabbed.

She is the one who died.

The male used a "cane device with a knife at the end of it," according to a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department. The suspect is described as a black male in his early 50s.

“We are doing a lot of good things to hopefully calm the violence down but it’s up to the public to help us out," officer Darrin Snapp said. "Talk some sense into your neighbors or your friends or whoever you know that’s upset.”

Police say the suspect took off behind that building the Restaurant Depot, towards the train tracks, which is why the stopped trains for a while to search with K9s.

It happened about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday evening at a local gas station in the area.

