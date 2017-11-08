Witness films as Kansas City police shock suspect with stun gun

A local woman is reacting after police shock a suspect with a stun gun just feet away from her car. She came to KCTV5 to find out exactly what happened.

June Narber was sitting in traffic near Volker and The Paseo Tuesday afternoon around 2pm when she heard shouting.

“I looked over to my right and I believe there were 5 policemen with their guns pulled,” said Narber.

She shared two video clips with KCTV5. One shows police approaching the shirtless man. He’s slowly walking away through the street, sometimes turning toward them, sometimes turning away from them.

The second video clip shows police using a taser on him. You can see him fall to the ground, surrounded by a crowd of officers.

“I do know there’s such a thing as police brutality, but I also know a lot of police officers’ lives are in danger with all of this anti-police rhetoric we’re dealing with right now as a nation. I was concerned for the man, but I was also concerned for the police because I didn’t know what was going on,” said Narber.

KCTV5 reached out to the Kansas City Police Department to get the rest of the story.

Police said they responded after receiving reports that he was armed, shooting off his weapon, and screaming at cars.

According to police, officers ordered him to drop the gun. Police said he eventually complied, but refused to follow further commands, so they used a taser to subdue him.

Police said the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, so they took him to the hospital. According to the police report, he later admitted to being a daily user of PCP and alcohol.

A police spokesperson told KCTV5 they expect charges to be filed soon.

