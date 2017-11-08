Charges filed against man from 2016 shooting in Kansas City

A Kansas City man has been charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 1, 2016 shooting death of Dustin Harris.

Michael Lomax, 48, was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

Harris was murdered in the 3500 block of Lexington.

He was shot in the chest.

Court records say multiple witnesses told police the shooting stemmed from a planned drug purchase.

A $250,000 bond has been requested.

