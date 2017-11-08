Full speed ahead: Kansas City moves forward with single-terminal plan at KCI

Construction is slated to begin in fall of 2018 on a new single terminal airport at the Kansas City International Airport. (KCTV5)

However, some details need to be ironed out. Despite that, the city is sure it will go smooth. Generally, the response to the new airport has been positive.

“I'm happy for it. I don't like this airport very much to tell you the truth. The way it's set up, I just don't think it's set up very well,” traveler Mark Mullins said.

Still, there are questions.

“It seems like with huge projects like this, in my experience, what the estimated cost are always end up being half of what they actually are,” traveler Tim Pingelton said.

And some still worry convenience will be lost.

“I was dropped off at the curb about 90 seconds ago. My bags checked. I'll be through security in another minute and a half and at my gate in 4 or 5 minutes from now. So that allows me time to spend doing other things rather than standing in line and going through security like at every other airport in the country,” Robert Holmes said.

According to the city, you shouldn’t notice much of what’s going on over at Terminal A.

“The beauty of this is that we can basically can run Terminal B and C without any significant disruption in service for the next five years and then switch the open Terminal A and turn the lights off in terminals B and C,” City Manager Troy Schulte said.

While the final details of the agreement with Edgemoor Infrastructure are still being worked out, the city says they’re making sure to cover all their bases.

Part of covering those bases is protecting the city if things don’t go as planned. Apart of that agreement will also touch on penalties if the airport isn’t finished in time.

Right now, the estimated completion is late 2021. And while renderings show the current proposal, you could see changes.

Edgemoor plans to ask for more feedback on the final design.

